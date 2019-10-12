None from family will fight bypolls: Deve Gowda

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Janata Dal (Secular) supremo HD Deve Gowda on Friday predicted the fall of the BJP-led government in the state, forcing general elections on the people again, in February next year. It seems there are doubts over the conduct of by-elections to the Legislative Assembly in 17 constituencies in the state, he said.

Addressing party workers during a meet at Gaddige in Hunsur taluk in the district, Gowda attributed his prediction to the pending judgment of the Supreme Court over the appeal of disqualified MLAs. It is only on the basis of the judgment, one can assume “whether there will be by-polls or general elections”.

Earlier, while speaking to media persons in Mysuru, Gowda clarified that nobody from his family will be fielded in the by-elections from Hunsur.

“Prajwal Revanna is already an MP and he will not contest the elections. Also Nikhil Kumaraswamy will not contest the by-elections. We will field a local leader,” he said.