Police book BJP MP Raghavendra's 'aide' for threatening RFO

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: The police booked District BJP Yuva Morcha secretary and Lok Sabha member B Y Raghavendra's "supporter" for threatening a Range Forest Officer (RFO). The aide was in support of another government official.

The accused has been identified as Giriraj, a resident of Gajanur village.

In his police complaint, Shankar range RFO KC Jayesh stated that Giriraj called him up on Wednesday evening and questioned him for issuing a notice to an official of Water Resources Department for chopping off a mango tree near Ganapati temple at Gajanur.

Giriraj introduced himself as an aide of Raghavendra and also told Jayesh that he was close to many politicians, that he would beat him up if the RFO dared to enter Gajanur.

Giriraj also warned the RFO of getting him suspended and staging a dharna in front of his house and office. Further, Giriraj abused Jayesh at a wildlife weekly programme organised at Sakrebailu Elephant Camp the next day. RFO said that there was no connection to the villager and the notice issued. Yet, he obstructed him while delivering his duty and issued life threats.

The RFO also submitted a copy of audio clip in which Gyiriraj allegedly threatened him. Meanwhile, the audio clip also went viral on social media. In the audio, Giriraj allegedly used the name of Raghavendra to threaten the RFO.