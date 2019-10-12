This temple could be ancient burial site 

Mahesh M Goudar By

BAGALKOT: Inscriptions found on an ancient temple at Huligemmana Kolla near Pattadakalu indicate that the place may have once been the royal burial site of the Chalukya dynasty. According to the Department of Information and Public Relations assistant director Manjunath Sullolli, who is also an archaeology expert, the inscriptions may have been scripted during the rule of the Chalukyas at Huligemmana Kolla, 7km from Pattadakal.

“There are eleven temples with lingas and a tower developed during the Chalukya dynasty and another linga without the tower, which has an inscription on it stating that it served as the funerary casket-bearing shrine of Vikramaditya-II. This inscription claims the spot served as a royal burial site,” Manjunath said.

“There is a misconception that they portray 12 jyotirlingas (a devotional representation of Lord Shiva). But in reality, these are the royal graves where the lingas are usually placed on top of a cremation site, a common practice in the Hindu tradition. Excavation at the Chalukyas burial site should be done. This will serve as scientific proof in the future,” Manjunath said.

“After excavation, if we find skeletons with the help of carbon dating, we can easily identify which era it belonged to. A research has claimed that Pulkeshi-II stayed at Huligemmana Kolla,” he added.