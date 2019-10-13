All aboard the train to Malgudi

Marx Tejaswi By

Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: A small board written in Kannada showing the direction to Arasalu station catches your eyes if you slow down your vehicle there on Shivamogga-Ripponpet Road. Until about two months back the board was merely showing the direction to the railway station situated amidst the woods. Now, it welcomes you to once a fictional town which is a reality now.

Shankar Nag’s Malgudi Days was not just successful in bringing the fictional town to life, but also marked a milestone in Indian television, drawing viewers into the lives of Swami and his motley crew in their small South Indian town. The show had countless people tune into Doordarshan in the 1980s and 1990s, accompanied by L Vaidyanathan’s now-iconic jingle, and featuring stalwarts in Indian cinema such as the late Girish Karnad.

Many, over the years, have tried to guess the exact location of the town, narrowing down to either the Old Mysuru region, Bengaluru or Agumbe. While the author maintained that the town was in fact a figment of his imagination, the South Western Railway (SWR) has a treat for anyone looking to walk down memory lane, as it is renaming Arasalu station in Shivamogga district ‘Malgudi’, where many episodes of the show were shot.

Apart from this, a Malgudi Days museum is also coming up. Interestingly, the man behind bringing Narayan’s vision onto celluloid, John Devaraj, has been roped in by the SWR for the project. Devaraj says there are three aspects to this museum. “The first aspect is Malgudi itself - how Malgudi Days was made. It includes documentation of memorabilia of the time through photographs and art. The second is displaying the cultural heritage of the Malnad region, and its flora and fauna. Folk art and popular Panchatantra stories have also been painted at the station. Pottery, old coins and other items showing Indian heritage comprise the third aspect,” he says.

The station, over a hundred years old, which was in a dilapidated state is all set to get a facelift, with the museum inside it. A fountain and wall art welcome one into the station. The room on the right showcases Narayan’s protagonist Swami and his mother in their kitchen. Once inside, the Panchatantra tale of the monkey and the crocodile is depicted on a wall behind the ticket counter. To maintain the station’s authenticity, two naturally-formed anthills on the same wall, have been kept intact. Here, Devaraj wants to display photographs of Malgudi town as shown in the show. The other side of the wall displays the Panchatantra tale of the goose and the tortoise. The age-old ticket counter is also kept intact, but now, a statue of Shankar Nag, issuing tickets, will be erected.

The garden area is also being worked on, says Devaraj, adding that a 120-year-old tree is being brought here. The garden’s gate will feature a design of a pangolin, an endangered species that is unique to Malnad. Blackbuck and Indian bisons are being painted outside the station. “It was 31 years back that we came to Arasalu to shoot Malgudi Days. It was South India’s first big contribution to national television, it’s a masterpiece. I used to work here for over 20 hours a day while shooting. Now I work over 22 hours a day to recreate Malgudi,” he says.

However, he admits that keeping the younger generation interested in Malgudi is a challenge. “I have created a steam engine to recreate the scene in which Swami is seen running while the steam engine pulls up at the station. A smoke machine will be kept inside the steam engine. The engine plays the iconic opening track of the show. This is also a selfie point,” Devaraj says.

Recalling his days of working with Shankar Nag, Devaraj says that if he is anything today, it is because of him. “I come from a theatre background. I made my first theatre set for Shankar. The play Nagamandala featured it. Shankar was impressed with my work and wanted me to work on Malgudi Days too. Though I told him that I didn’t know much about the film industry, he said I was a good set designer, and that I should design one for the serial. He was a simple person, who gave everyone the chance to express and showcase their talent. That’s what made him a good captain. He never behaved like a boss, instead, he told me, ‘you are the boss of this set and scene, so you do it’.”