Belagavi city ex-councillor’s son ‘assaults’ hotel worker

A frightened worker then touched Ashok’s feet and apologised.

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: In a shocking incident, the son of a former councillor of Belagavi City Corporation has been accused of assaulting a worker of a hotel in Nehru Nagar after there was a delay in serving him water.  A purported video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

According to eyewitnesses, Ashok Kumar, son of former councillor Jayashri Malagi, visited the hotel with his friends and the quarrel started after the worker did not serve them water. They allegedly started to abuse the worker and attacked him. They even entered the kitchen and assaulted him. Meanwhile, the hotel management has alleged that the APMC police did not register a complain against Ashok when they approached them. However, APMC police station inspector J M Kalimirchi said it was “a minor case in which no one was injured.”  “Similar incidents take place in restaurants in our jurisdiction each day. We have warned both parties. Nobody came forward to lodge a complaint,” he said. 

According to eyewitnesses, Ashok reportedly asked the hotel worker to remove his clothes and touch his feet and apologise. When the worker protested, Ashok allegedly told him that was he was highly influential and threatened of taking steps to shut down the hotel. A frightened worker then touched Ashok’s feet and apologised.

The hotel staff also alleged that the police did not collect the footage from the hotel’s CCTV camera. They also alleged that the police were trying to protect the accused by not framing any charges against them.Meanwhile, the worker has reportedly quit the job.  

