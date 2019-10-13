Home States Karnataka

BSY to campaign for BJP to woo Lingayat voters in Maharashtra

Karnataka Chief Minister and Lingayat strongman B S Yediyurappa may prove to be a trump card for the Maharashtra BJP during the forthcoming assembly elections in the latter state. 

Published: 13th October 2019 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2019 05:44 AM

By Sunil Patil
Express News Service

As per sources, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has planned to rope in Yediyurappa to attract the support of over one crore Lingayat voters residing in his state.

Maharashtra, the second-biggest state in the country, has the highest Lingayat population after Karnataka. The saffron party has prepared a master-plan to woo this huge Lingayat voter base this assembly elections. For this, it has decided to invite Yediyurappa, the tallest leader of the community, to campaign for the party. He is expected to leave for Maharashtra to participate in campaigning in Lingayat dominant areas in Maharashtra this week.

Sources said Yediyurappa will participate in campaign rallies on October 15 and 16 in 13 districts of Maharashtra where the Lingayat community will play a key role.  The community has 1.20 crore voters in these districts. The assembly election is scheduled for October 21. 
Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi will also campaign there.

