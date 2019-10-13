Didn’t search Ramesh’s house or question him: I-T sleuths

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Directorate of Income Tax (Investigation) (DGIT), Karnataka & Goa, which is reportedly being held responsible for pushing Ramesh, the personal assistant of Congress leader G Parameshwara, to commit suicide, has strongly refuted the charges.

In an official statement on Saturday, the DGIT stated that neither had they searched Ramesh’s residence nor had they recorded his statement while investigating the alleged Rs 100 crore medical seat scam.



According to the DGIT, on October 10, when they began conducting search and seizure operations and had gone to Parameshwara’s house, he was not there. “His wife told us that he had gone to Koratagere. A team of tax officers went to Koratagere and escorted Parameshwara back to Bengaluru. His personal assistant Ramesh was with him all along. He was present at Parameshwara’s residence during the searches and the latter’s statement was being recorded. Ramesh stayed till the searches were concluded at 2.45 am on Saturday. His presence at Parameshwara’s residence during the search proceedings has been recorded in the panchnama,” the officer stated.

“The tax officers had neither searched Ramesh’s residence nor recorded his statement under Sections 131 or 132(4)b of the Income Tax Act,” the officer added.