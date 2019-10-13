Eshwarappa’s statement creates ruckus in Upper House

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister KS Eshwarappa’s statement that the “Congress is there to accommodate and help Muslims” sparked fire in the Upper House on Saturday.



While MLCs irrespective of party affiliations were congratulating Congress MLC Govindaraj who was re-elected as Indian National Basketball Association president, Eshwarappa, who is also sporting minister, got up to congratulate him.

While doing do, Eshwarappa said there was a proposal to make Govindaraj sports minister during Siddaramiah’s tenure as CM. Instead, Govindaraj was made a political secretary to Siddaramiah. “Normally, those who are jobless are made political secretary to the CM. People say so,” he said.



When Congress MLC CM Ibrahim got up, Eshwarappa said Ibrahim is ready to come to the BJP. “He might be given a ticket under the Muslim quota,” he added. To this, Congress MLC Rizwan Arshad asked if there was any such quota, and if the BJP will give ticket to a Muslim. Eshwarappa immediately retorted, “Congress is there for Muslims.” Rizwan said to divide Hindus and Muslims, the BJP was started. “Our party is for the nation.”

Reacting to this, BJP’s Tejaswini Ramesh said Jinnah wanted a separate country for Muslims and the Congress supported them. This resulted in heated arguments among the two party members for some time.