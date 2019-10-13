Four I-T officials came to our home, took my husband: Ramesh’s wife

Manju Shettar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: While Income Tax (I-T) officials claimed that they did not visit Ramesh MS’s residence before he committed suicide, his wife, however, said otherwise.



Ramesh’s wife Soumya told The New Sunday Express that on Thursday afternoon, I-T officials came in a car and rummaged through their wardrobe and rooms before confiscating Ramesh’s mobile phone. According to her, four I-T officials, including a woman, came to their apartment in Mallathahalli near Jnanabharathi campus.

She said that Ramesh was about to have lunch at 1.15 m when the I-T officials came. The male officials spoke in Hindi and Telugu while the woman spoke in Kannada. “They were in our house till 6.30pm and then they took my husband along with them. A few hours later, I called his mobile phone and the female officer answered and told me not to contact him for a couple of days. I was very upset and so I tried to contact the staff of Parameshwara’s office to ask about what was happening,” Soumya said.



“Ramesh came home at 5.30am on Saturday and slept for about two hours. At 8am, he went to drop my son Mohith (11) to school in a car and returned. He had breakfast at 8.30am and left home around 8.45am. He said that he was being harassed by the I-T officials and that he was unable to tolerate it,” she told TNSE. She also said that he mentioned he would end his life, but she thought it was just words and did not dwell on it.

“I tried to convince him that nothing would happen and to remain calm. When he left the house I was watching TV with my daughter. Around 10.30am, I saw on the news that Ramesh was missing and that he had called his friends before switching off his phone. Then I tried to contact him but his phone was switched off. Only later did I come to know that he had committed suicide,” Soumya added.