Hampi doesn’t make it to first list of Centre’s audio app project

Tourism officials say the omission could be due to the involvement of too many agencies, and also because of recent incidents of vandalism at the heritage site

Published: 13th October 2019 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2019 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

Hampi was the only site from Karnataka to have made it to the iconic sites list aimed at being developed as a model tourist destination | Express

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Tourism Ministry had recently introduced ‘Audio Odigos’ — an audio guide facility —  to promote tourist spots, including the iconic sites that were mentioned in this year’s Union Budget. Even though Hampi was among the 17 iconic sites selected, it has missed out on getting the project — at least in the first phase.

Hampi was the only site from Karnataka to have made it to the iconic sites list aimed at being developed as model tourist destinations. Tourism officials, however, say Hampi will make it to the list in the second phase. The officials said that that World Heritage site was not included because of the “lethargic attitude and slow working methods” of the state departments. 

“There are too many departments working in Hampi and yet nothing much can be seen on the ground. For instance,  the Hampi-by-night concept was a wonderful idea ... but there was no execution. Also, the QR codes for guided tours at some sites are not functioning properly. The state government needs to pull up its socks,” a senior ministry official said. 

The Tourism Ministry has also blamed the recent incidents of vandalism in Hampi as the reason for it not getting the project.  A Tourism Ministry official said that several of the sites in Hampi have been damaged recently and this shows that they were not maintained well. 

The official also said that there are too many agencies — like the state and central archaeological departments, the tourism department and the local administration — that are involved. “There is a lack of coordination among them leading to a delay in implementation of works,” the official said. 
The audio guide has been developed by BirdApps. It is a personalised guided tour intended to help travellers and locals.  While the app has been introduced under the Central government’s ‘Adopt a Heritage’ project, it covers the identified iconic sites too. 

Mohamed Farouk, Director, Ministry of Tourism, told TNIE that Hampi could be added in another month’s time. He said, “Many other sites were not included as the ministry is working in a phased manner. The existing QR codes in all destinations, including the ones at Hampi, will be included in the audio guide. The master plan for the sites to be included in phase two is also being finalised.”

