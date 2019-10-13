It was 200 per cent my decision, not censoring any info: Speaker on no media coverage of House

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Vishweshwar Hedge Kageri, the Speaker of the State Legislative Assembly, has been facing criticism from the Opposition Congress and the JDS over imposing restrictions on media coverage of the House proceedings. Journalists too had hit the streets protesting his decision. Unfazed by the criticism, the Speaker told The New Sunday Express in an interview, “It was my decision and I had not consulted the CM about it.” Excerpts

This time winter session was only for three days, what was the reason?

It was proposed by the state government, the cabinet approved it and sent it to the Governor for final approval. I had to run the session as per their decision.

From where did the media ban suggestion come?

This system of giving recorded version to the media has been there in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha for the past many years. We are not censoring any information and not hiding anything. Live telecast has been neither blocked nor edited. The video recording will have everything.

Why was the decision taken?

At the speakers’ conferences, there are discussions on upholding the dignity and improving the image of the House. There has been a proposal at this forum to run the House on the lines of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha sessions.

Whose decision was it? Speaker or CM?

It was my own decision. It was 200 per cent the Speaker’s decision. I was not the first one to propose it. Previous speakers too proposed to have similar setup, like the one in Lok Sabha.

Does any other state legislature have such restrictions?

There is a setup similar to the Lok Sabha system in many state assemblies. There is e-vidhaan, where anyone can watch direct telecast through web. This is followed in many states, Karnataka is not the first one. We have used e-vidhaan in this session. This system will be there even if the Speaker or the government changes.

What is the problem in allowing TV media cameramen?

Our questions is — when we are giving all the data and information to them without any filter, is there a problem? For us, Parliament is the model. They are also suggesting that all states adopt a similar mechanism.

Was security the reason to ban the media?

We did not think in that angle at all.

Will this be permanent?

In my order, I have clearly mentioned that this is done on an experimental basis for three days. In the coming session, let us discuss with the various stake holders, including the media.

This is the first time the media has protested against the Speaker, over to you...

It is a democratic system. Everyone has the freedom to express their opinion.

Do you think this ban has taken a political turn?

I do not want to comment. People are aware that we are not hiding anything. Legislators cutting across party lines have welcomed my decision.

But the ban is not there in the Upper House?

It is their individual decision, I do not want to comment on it.

What difference have you noticed without the cameramen inside the House?

The session went on, the journalists came and took notes. Channels got the entire live recording.