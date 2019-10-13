Home States Karnataka

Parameshwara’s nephew admitted to admission malpractice: I-T

He reportedly told income tax officials that govt seats were illegally blocked in two colleges run by Parameshwara’s trust and later sold at ‘premium’ prices

Former deputy chief minister G Parameshwara consoles Ramesh’s wife Soumya in Jnanabharathi police station limits on Saturday | Shriram BN

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: On an emotionally charged day when Ramesh MS (40), the personal assistant of former deputy chief minister G Parameshwara committed suicide, a relative of Parameshwara has reportedly “admitted to huge admission lapses” in the two colleges run by his Trust — Sri Siddhartha Education Society (SSES). The relative spoke to the Directorate of Income Tax (Investigation), Karnataka & Goa, 
sources told The New Sunday Express.

According to highly placed sources, a nephew of Parameshwara, who is also a trustee of SSES, reportedly admitted to the alleged subversion of government quota seats in Sri Siddhartha Sri Siddhartha Medical College and Sri Siddhartha Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Centre using fraudulent means, to the Income Tax authorities. 

“The DGIT officials have recorded his statement under Section 132 of the Income Tax Act. The trustee has reportedly admitted to illegally blocking the government seats in the two colleges and later selling them at premium ‘donations’ running into lakhs of rupees. The tax officers have also reportedly found the books of accounts of the trust in the girls’ hostels of the two medical colleges, which have lot of incriminating evidence,” an official source said.

These seats, which were originally to be allotted by merit through counselling by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), were “maliciously converted into institutional quota seats through dropout system. The racket was being operated through a cross-country network of commission agents, hawala operators and property dealers,” he added.

The DGIT officials have recovered written and audio evidences from the searched people. Certain students, whose names were used for conversion of MBBS and post graduate seats, have given statements establishing the modus operandi of the racketeers,” the officer added.
The tax officers also searched the Sri Devaraj Urs Academy of Higher Education and Research in Kolar in which they had allegedly found that 29 government quota seats were sold.

