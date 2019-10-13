Ramesh wanted to stage a play, invite Parameshwara to watch it: Friend  

Manju Shettar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ramesh MS, former deputy chief minister G Parameshwara’s personal assistant, was a passionate theatre artiste. In fact, he had been planning to stage ‘Kurukshetra’ in his native village Melehalli in Ramanagara taluk. He even wanted to invite Parameshwara for the event. Unfortunately, this ‘Arjuna’ had no Krishna to deliver a morale-boosting message to stop him from taking this extreme step.

Prakash M S, one of Ramesh’s childhood friends, said, “Ramesh and I studied in the same school in Ramanagara till Class 10.

He moved to Bengaluru later, seeking a job. He was interested in theatre and we had plans to stage ‘Kurukshetra’ during our village festival. He was to essay the role of Arjuna. He was seeking a date from Parameshwara so that he could invite him to witness the play. He had even come for rehearsals for a few days. He also met Sachchi (a play director) to convince him that he had to guide him during drama practice.”

Keshav, another staffer of Parameshwara, said that Ramesh was a workaholic and was kind to everyone.

Keshav recalled a recent incident where someone had posted an objectionable tweet, to which Ramesh had responded. However, the other person used abusive and disrespectful language in response to Ramesh’s reply. “He (Ramesh) took it to heart and felt embarrassed. I convinced him to take it easy. He was always a workaholic and became close to Parameshwara, who appreciated him,” Keshav said.

Ramesh, after completing high school, finished a stenographers course, before joining the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee office.

Darshan, one of his colleagues, said, “Ramesh would always remember Congress leader B Janardhana Poojary who helped him get a job in the KPCC when Poojary was the state president. Recently, Poojary came to the office and Ramesh touched his feet and thanked him.”

“He was living in a rented flat with his family. His in-laws helped him buy a site nearby. Ramesh wanted to build his own house. He was a simple and honest person. He always said life was more important than money,” Prakash said.