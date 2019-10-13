Ramesh’s brother blames I-T officials, demands action

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Tensions ran high at Jnanabharathi campus where the body of Ramesh MS was found. His relatives were seen shouting at policemen, who, according to them, took a long time to shift his body to Victoria Hospital for the postmortem.

While police allowed Ramesh’s brother Satish to see the body, his mother Savithramma, wife Soumya and two sisters were not allowed near the crime scene, nor were they allowed to see the body till 3pm. Ramesh’s father, 70-year-old Sampangaiah, collapsed after hearing about his son’s death, and had to be rushed to a private hospital in Ramanagara. He was discharged later.

Angry relatives tried to rush to the crime scene, but the police stopped them. Jnanabharathi police seized two mobile phones, a car and other belongings of Ramesh, after Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) officials examined the crime scene. Mukundh, an eyewitness, told The New Sunday Express, “I had parked my scooter near the Sports Authority of India grounds. I noticed a man parking his car and going into the grove. I thought he might have gone to attend nature’s call. Two hours later, I saw the news and rushed back to the spot. I then realised that the same person had committed suicide.”

Ramesh’s body was handed over to his family on Saturday evening. The body was taken to Melehalli, his native village in Ramanagara. The final rites will be conducted on Sunday.

