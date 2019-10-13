Search for elusive tiger intensifies, officials ask Soliga tribals for help

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: After failing to sight the tiger on Friday and making no headway in the last two days, the Karnataka Forest Department officials have now decided to leave no stone unturned in its mission to find the elusive big cat. The department has now sought the help of the Soliga tribals in capturing the tiger, which killed two villagers outside Gopalaswamy Betta range of Bandipur Tiger Reserve. The department is also using the help of sniffer dogs.

These tribals are known for their ability to search for wild animals on foot, and have been brought to Biligiriranga Hills Tiger Reserve — their native. Some of them also work with department as patrollers and watchers. The tribals, who stay in and around the reserve, are well-versed in age-old hunting techniques, which the department now plans to make use of.



Till late morning on Saturday, the department was unable to spot the tiger. On Thursday, department staffers had spotted the tiger in an open banana field near the forest patch, but were unable to dart the animal, as it escaped.

However, on Saturday morning, the carcass of a half-eaten elephant calf was sighted near Maguvinahalli village. A camera trap image of the tiger was also seen at 4.42 am. However, the tiger did not come out of the dense forest.

Sanjai Mohan, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Wildlife, told TNIE that five Soligas have been assigned to track the tiger. They move on foot, and are experts in tracking elephants and tigers.

T Balachandra, director, Bandipur Tiger Reserve, added that a sniffer dog residing in the forest camp of Bandipur was also used on Saturday to sniff out carcasses of dead animals to track the tiger. He said the dog is normally used to detect wildlife crime cases and nab poachers, and that this is the first time the dog is being used to catch a tiger.

Department officials are now under pressure from all quarters to catch the big cat.