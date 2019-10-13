Varsity V-C grilled by I-T sleuths in Tumakuru

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: I-T sleuths ended their three-day raid of the Sri Siddhartha Academy of Higher Education (SSAHE), a deemed-to-be university, here on Saturday. During the raid, they questioned officials, including vice-chancellor Dr Balakrishna P Shetty and registrar Dr M Z Kurian. Chancellor Parameshwara was supposed to arrive at Sri Siddhartha Medical College, but he could not as his personal assistant Ramesh allegedly committed suicide.

Meanwhile, I-T officials also questioned one Government Polytechnic College lecturer Ravi, who had allegedly worked as a medical seat agent for Parameshwara for some years, a source told The New Sunday Express.

Meanwhile, supporters of Congress leaders Parameshwara staged a protest in Koratagere on Saturday. They alleged that the raids were pre-planned in order to nail a ‘clean’ politician like Parameshwara.