Yediyurappa govt approves HDK's budget

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: On the last day of the three-day winter session on Saturday, the state budget with an outlay of Rs 2.4 lakh crore for the year 2019-20 was approved in both the Houses. With this, the Yediyurappa government has approved former CM HD Kumaraswamy’s budget without making any changes. A supplementary estimate of close to Rs 8,000 crore was approved to take up for flood-relief works.

Earlier, the CM appealed to members at both the houses to co-operate with him and approve the budget. “I have made no changes. We are in a financial crisis. I apologise, but kindly co-operate and help us pass the bill. Things will get better after a few weeks and we can help flood victims in a better way,’’ Yediyurappa said in the upper house where there are more Congress and JDS members.

With supplementary estimate of Rs 7,927 crore, the outlay increased from Rs 2.34 lakh crore to Rs 2.407 lakh crore. Yediyurappa, who is also the Finance Minister, tabled the Finance Bill for approval in both the houses and the same was passed. It can be noted that in February this year, before the code of conduct for the Lok Sabha election was enforced, Kumaraswamy had taken a vote on account of Rs 80,168 crore till July 31. Later, after rebels from Congress and JDS resigned, the coalition government collapsed.



During the budget discussion in the assembly, Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah urged the state government to spend more on flood-relief works and cut down unnecessary expenditure.