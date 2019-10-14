16-pillar mantapa at Hampi collapses

Subhash Chandra NS By

Express News Service

HAMPI: Heavy rainfall over the past two weeks has taken a toll of a monument at World Heritage Site of Hampi. Locals believe a 16-pillar stone mantapa at Virupaksha Bazaar collapsed on Sunday because of the constant rainfall in Hosapete and surrounding areas.

Uday Naik, a resident of the area, confirmed that the mantapa, which was waterlogged, collapsed on Sunday. So did two others. “Luckily, nobody was there. It may be because there was too much water.

The officials had earlier removed some pillars. They have been saying that they will repair the mantapas, but nothing was done,” he added.

Shiva Bhat, a senior priest at Virupaksha Temple, told TNIE that the mantapa on the right side of the temple caved in.

“It adjoins a police station. Maybe the earth beneath it became loose which lead to the damage,” he added.

Another priest, Sreenath, also confirmed that the mantapa was totally waterlogged.

“There has been heavy rainfall for the past two weeks. The mantapa would have got damaged if water was pumped out. It was a Catch-22 situation. Being an old structure, it finally caved in,” he said, quickly adding, “There has been no mischief by anybody; it is just due to nature’s fury.”

The mantapa, which is about 200 metres away from Virupaksha Temple, was part of Virupaksha Bazaar.

Meanwhile, the ASI has dismissed the locals’ version, maintaining that no mantapa has caved in. “It is all false.

There is no collapse of any mantapa. There is just water stagnation, that’s all. Somebody is spreading rumours,” P Kalimuthu, Superintending Archeologist, Hampi Mini Circle, told TNIE. He said he personally visited the place and found all the mantapas are intact.

It could be recalled that ASI was working on reviving the lost glory of Hampi’s old Virupaksha Bazaar, adjoining the temple, with technical assistance from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru. The damaged mantapa is also part of this restoration.

The ASI had dismantled part of the mantapa a couple of years ago, and begun work to restore the mantapa constructed during the 15th century. Some of these mantapas were dismantled for this purpose.

