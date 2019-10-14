'Don’t scrap Congress schemes': Siddaramaiah warns BJP

By Express News Service

DAVANAGERE: Former chief minister and Opposition leader in the Assembly, Siddaramaiah, on Sunday launched an offensive against the ruling BJP, saying that any attempt to change the Constitution would lead to bloodshed in the country.

“Some are jealous as the Constitution provides equal opportunities to everyone. Beware of those who attempt to change the Constitution,” he cautioned.

Speaking after inaugurating an Indira Canteen at Harihar on Sunday, Siddaramaiah warned the state government of severe protests if Anna Bhagya, Indira Canteen and other schemes started during the Congress regime, were stopped.

“Not everyone can afford food today. No one should sleep hungry. Everyone must get two meals a day,” he said.

He asked Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa to resign if he cannot afford to give 7 kg of rice to the poor under the ‘Anna Bhagya’ scheme.

He announced that he would distribute 10kg of rice if he was elected CM for another tenure.

“Government schemes should not benefit the Ambanis, Tatas, Birlas and other rich people. Why are you struggling to spend people’s money on the people? If you can’t spend on basic necessities, then resign,” he slammed Yediyurappa.

Siddaramaiah alleged that BJP does not believe in democracy, democratic values or humanity.

“They are fascists and dictators. State BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel gives childish statements,” he said.

Alleging that the government is unconcerned about the flood victims, he said, “The economic condition of the state is stable and there is enough money to distribute compensation to flood victims,” he said.

Harihar MLA S Ramappa alleged that the BJP government was not releasing money for projects sanctioned by the previous government, and warned that Vidhana Soudha would be picketed if money was not released. “Yediyurappa will continue as CM for 3-4 months only,” he said.

Demands full budget session

Siddaramaiah also took on Speaker Vishweshwara Kageri for cutting short his speech, alleging that “never in the history of legislature has the Opposition leader’s speech been curtailed.”

He also warned Kageri that the Opposition would obstruct the session.

Demanding to know why the budget session had been abridged to just three days instead of the usual 15 days, he said, “According to Rule 178, the budget session has to be held for 15 days as discussions are held on demand and passed by the legislature, but all rules are being flouted. The winter session was not called in Belagavi as the government feared backlash from flood victims.”

Taking up the cause of a free press in a democracy, Siddaramaiah said media cannot be banned from the Assembly as proceedings have to be transparent.

“The people’s problems are discussed here. The Speaker says the media ban is an experiment, and the CM pleads ignorance. BJP has dealt a blow to the freedom of expression by keeping press photographers out,” he said.

He also called Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa an “unwanted child” of the party.

Asked if he would admit the disqualified MLAs back into the Congress fold, he said they can return only for the party ideology, and without aspiring for the party ticket.