Give plastic, enjoy a free cup of tea

Mahesh M Goudar

Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: With an aim to make the nation and city plastic-free, administrative bodies are coming up with novel ideas to educate people about the hazardous effect of plastic on the environment.

The Vijayapura City Council (VCC) has been accepting used plastic water bottles by offering a free cup of tea at Indira Canteens from October 2.

People can give either six half-litre used plastic drinking water bottles or three one-litre used plastic water bottles, or even a two-litre bottle to caterers at Indira Canteens in exchange for a cup of tea.

Harsha Shetty, Commissioner of VCC, said, “The aim is to create awareness about the environment and seek cooperation from people to build a clean society. With this kind of initiatives, we are aiming to make a plastic-free city.

"In all the six Indira Canteens, used plastic water bottles are being exchanged for a cup of tea. This drive will continue for a couple of months.”

A similar initiative was launched by a private educational institution on Gandhi Jayanthi, wherein people can exchange waste plastic for sugar. The institution has collected nearly 1 tonne of plastic waste, which has been handed over to the City Corporation for disposal.