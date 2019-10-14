SWR speeds up train to Shivamogga

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: South Western Railway has announced an increase in the speed of the Yesvantpur - Shivamogga Town-Yesvantpur Janshatabdi Express train (no 12089/12090), which runs six days a week.

Accordingly, timings of the train will be revised with effect from Monday. It has also decided to run another Janashatabdi weekly express between the two cities every Tuesday.

Not only are the timing being revised, the train’s speed has also been increased.

The train will reach Yesvantpur in just 4 hours and 20 minutes.

Train no 12089 Yesvantpur - Shivamogga Town Janshatabdi Express will depart at 17:30 hours and arrive at 21:55 hours, instead of at 22:25 hours with effect from Monday.