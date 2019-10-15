AP pontiff asks Amit Shah to take back notice sent to MLA Yatnal

Mahesh M Goudar By

Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: Pontiff Dr Channa Siddarama Panditaradya Shivacharya of Srisailam, Andhra Pradesh, has penned a letter to BJP President Amit Shah to withdraw the show cause notice issued by the party’s Central Disciplinary Committee (CDC) to legislator Basangouda Patil Yatnal.

As soon as Yatnal raised his voice against his own party leaders and condemned the behaviour of the Centre in addressing flood-related issues, he received a notice, within 24 hours.

In his letter, the pontiff wrote, “MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal has raised his voice for the people of Karnataka who were suffering due to severe floods. We urge you to withdraw the notice immediately. We the pontiffs, stand by him. If the government fails to change this, it might affect the party in North Karnataka.”