Captured killer tiger loses freedom, to spend life at rescue centre

BENGALURU: The killer tiger, which had kept forest officials on their toes for five days before it was captured near Gopalaswamy Betta Range of Bandipur Tiger Reserve on Sunday, will never roam free again. According to the Forest Department, the five-year-old male, weighing around 170 kg, will remain at Kooragahalli Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre, 15km from Mysuru, for the rest of its life.

The animal was counted in the last tiger census in Nagarahole Tiger Reserve. Camera trap analysis revealed that it had travelled from Nagarahole (Antharsanthe) to Molleholle to Kundakere in Bandipur, and then to GS Betta Range, before being captured.

“Since it is a healthy male and has no injuries, we want to release the big cat back in the forest. But there is pressure from people not to do so. Besides, no risk can be taken again as it has killed two humans, though it was because of fear and hunger. Around five years ago, when a tiger captured in Chikkamagaluru was released in Dandeli, it had died. This earned the department a lot of flak, we don’t want that,” a senior official told TNIE.

Some forest officials have recommended a few places where the animal can be released as an experiment, like Bannerghatta National Park or BR Hills or Bhadra Reserve, where the tiger population is low and pressure from humans on the forests is also less.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) Sanjai Mohan said he was aware of the pressure from both quarters (to keep the animal in custody and to release it). He is also aware of the social media campaigns for and against the department. But for the safety of the animal and people, it has been decided that the animal stays in the rescue centre, he said.

Rules mandate, as does past experience, state that if a carnivore has killed a human being, it needs to be captured or killed. Had it not killed any humans, it could have been relocated.

The tiger’s new enclosure has around an acre of space where a near-to-nature environment has been created for the animal. At present, the tiger is finding it tough to adjust to the new environment. It keeps growling and is cautious even of its own shadow. It is very alert, said an officer from Mysuru.

Balachandra T, Director, Bandipur Tiger Reserve, said there was no need for DNA tests as the animal was captured after thorough verification of photographs and camera trap images. He added that for DNA analysis, there should be a sample base for verification. But that is not available with the department. Only faecal matter analysis could be done, but that too when the tiger was captured just two days after it had killed the humans. This report could have been matched with the humans’ DNA for verification, but that is out, he said.

The National Centre for Biological Sciences is preparing a DNA database for captured and seized tigers and items for analysis. Samples from the wild will also be collected and stored.

LEARNING EXPERIENCE

The whole exercise of capturing the tiger was a learning experience for the department. PCCF Sanjai Mohan said they have realised the need for infrared cameras and completely stop the use of flash cameras. The department has one night-vision camera and more will be procured in the coming days. Thermal cameras are also on the cards. The department has also written to the government to deploy more veterinarians. At present there are just five, but at least 10 are required, Mohan said.