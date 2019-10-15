Child Rights Panel sees red over return of Class 7 public exams

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government’s decision to introduce public exams for Class 7 students has received flak from the Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KCPCR). The chairperson of the commission has issued a notice to Principal Secretary to Primary and Secondary Education Department seeking an explanation.

Earlier this month, Primary and Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kumar had announced of re-introducing the exams.KCPCR says the move is against the mandate of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act-2009 and other Constitutional provisions.

“Such exams creates anxiety in the minds of children and causes fear and trauma. It should be noted that a child completing Class 7 is normally 11-years-old and at such a tender age, such rigorous exams will in no way help evaluate a child’s attitude, aptitude, knowledge or skills acquired,” the notice read.

The notice states that the commission can take cognisance of child rights violations either through complaints or suo motu.

“The provisions of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009 Section 30 (1) states that no child shall be required to pass any board exam till the completion of elementary education,” said the notice. It also said that even the amendment for Section 16 of the RTE Act says that there shall be a regular exam in Class 5 and 8 at the end of every academic year. Even if the child fails in the re-exam, then the appropriate government may decide not to hold back a child in any class till the completion of elementary education, the notice added. Also, the evaluation by outsiders will definitely add to the stress, said the notice.

The notice also dismissed the state government’s claim that there is no single-teacher school in Karnataka. “We seek a detailed report from you to know what measures have been taken to implement the RTE act holistically. The explanation should be given within seven days of receipt of letter,” it stated.