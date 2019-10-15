Home States Karnataka

Gulbarga University denies Kanhaiya Kumar permission for lecture at eleventh hour 

Kanhaiya, who later spoke to the media, condemned the attitude of the University authorities and government for withdrawing permission for the programme.

Former JNU president Kanhaiya Kumar

Former JNU president Kanhaiya Kumar

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Former President of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union Kanhaiya Kumar was on Tuesday denied permission by Gulbarga University for a talk on the 'Role of Youths on Dr BR Ambedkar’s Perspective of Modern India’. 

The programme had been organised by the Research Scholars Association and Post Graduation Association of Gulbarga University at Dr. Ambedkar Bhavan on the campus and was scheduled for 11.00 am on Tuesday.

One of the organisers Professor Mulimani, who is the head of the Dr. Ambedkar chair in Gulbarga University, told Express that the acting Vice-Chancellor of Gulbarga University Parimala Ambekar informed him on Tuesday morning that the government had issued oral instructions to withdraw permission for the programme at Dr Ambedkar Bhavan in Gulbarga University.

A large contingent of police had been deployed on the campus of Gulbarga University apart from imposing prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CRPC. At the last moment the organisers shifted the programme to Vishweshwaraiah Institute of Engineers situated near the District Court. However, police denied permission to hold the programme there too, saying the organisers had not informed them well in time for security arrangements.  

Kanhaiya, who later spoke to the media, condemned the attitude of the University authorities and government for withdrawing permission for the programme. "It is a university of the students and they have every right to organise programmes and invite anybody. If the government and university consider me an anti-national, why they have not arrested me," he questioned.

