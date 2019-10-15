Kanhaiya Kumar slams Centre, says will form 'United Front' with secular leaders

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Former President of the JNU Students Union Kanhaiya Kumar has said that secular leaders including him were in the process of forming a “United Front” not only to fight elections but also to raise awareness about various issues.

He told the media here that the front would follow a common minimum programme for the welfare of the common man. Asked whether the United Front would be political in nature, Kanhaiya said that it would take time for it to contest elections. The CPI leader also said that he would not campaign in the forthcoming elections to state assemblies for or against any political party.

Kanhaiya said the present government at the Centre as well as in Karnataka is anti-people. The leaders of the government, especially Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speak one thing and do another, he said. "When he goes to foreign countries, the PM chants Shanti Mantras and lauds Buddha and Basava. But when he returns to the country, he speaks of war against Pakistan," he said.

"The Prime Minister projects himself as a man who came from a poor family but now he has become rich and the poor have remained poor," said Kanhaiya. He said everybody had the right to ask the government for basic necessities but the government did not want anybody to question it.

BJP leaders always suppressed the voice of dissent, he said, adding that this was not democracy but Tanashahi.

Kanhaiya denied that he paid his respects to Afzal Guru, saying it was sheer propaganda to malign his name. "Let the government arrest me if I am anti-national and if it is having proof to substantiate it," he challenged.