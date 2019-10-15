Need Ladies special trains between Mysuru, Bengaluru: Sumalatha

By Express News Service

MANDYA: Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambareesh on Monday asked the South Western Railway Zone to introduce ‘Ladies Special’ trains between Bengaluru and Mysuru at the earliest to help women commuting for work daily. She put forth her proposal at an interactive meeting between MPs of the state and top railway officials at the Divisional Railway Manager’s office on Monday.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Sumalatha said, “There are anywhere between 4,000 to 5,000 women who commute between Mysuru and Bengaluru to work every day and Ladies Special trains will help them a lot during peak hours. This demand was put forth by women when I was campaigning for elections and I have also written to Railway Minister Piyush Goyal as well as Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi earlier.”