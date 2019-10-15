NTMS protest called off after CM’s letter

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Citizens, including progressive thinkers, who had been agitating for the last three days opposing the decision to hand over the government-run Maharani’s New Type Model School (NTMS) to Sri Ramakrishna Ashram decided to withdraw the stir on Monday.

This comes following a letter from Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa directing the authorities concerned to main status quo.

Ashram authorities are planning to build a memorial to Swami Vivekananda at the same place as the school. Before calling off the protest, agitators, including former minister Sa Ra Mahesh, H D Kote MLA Anil Chiikkamadu and progressive thinkers Mahesh Chandra Guru and Prof K S Bhagwan, joined the demonstrators to extend their support.