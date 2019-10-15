Rahul Gandhi still online favourite of Congress leaders

Anusha Ravi By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: It’s been three months since Rahul Gandhi stepped down as AICC President, but there’s one space he continues to dominate — the social media pages of Karnataka Congress leaders. Many leaders, interestingly, display photos of Rahul as their profile cover photos — despite Sonia Gandhi taking over as interim Congress President.

Right from Karnataka Pradesh Congress President Dinesh Gundu Rao to veteran leader HK Patil, twitter account cover pages have Rahul prominently on display. A quick look at the twitter profiles of Congress leaders shows that if it isn’t a picture with Rahul on their cover page, they either have their own photos or the party symbol.

Former Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara and incarcerated Congress MLA DK Shivakumar have pictures of them interacting with Rahul. KPCC Working President Eshwar Khandre and Dinesh Gundu Rao also have photos of their engagement with Rahul during party events. Interestingly, Dinesh’s personal handle, as well as the official KPCC President, handle feature Rahul Gandhi in the cover photos. HK Patil has a photo of him offering a bouquet to Rahul.

Veteran leaders like Veerappa Moily, Siddaramaiah and Kharge have either their own photos or party symbols as the cover page, and only the Karnataka Congress’ official twitter handle showcases Sonia Gandhi’s photo prominently.

From all the photo love, it’s apparent that state Congress leaders either haven’t moved on from the Rahul reign, or simply meant it when they said Rahul will continue to be their leader, whether he is Congress President or not. Or that Team Rahul is waiting to see him anointed again.