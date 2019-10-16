Home States Karnataka

Congress, BJP spar over extent of flood damage

On Tuesday, senior Congress leader R V Deshpande hit back at the BJP and said that the report was prepared after visiting flood-hit regions and talking to people.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Even as the state government is going ahead with the flood relief works, the ruling BJP and opposition Congress leaders are engaged in a slugfest over their estimation of the extent of damage caused by floods.

BJP General Secretary and MLC N Ravi Kumar has termed the Congress report on flood damage as exaggerated and not factual, and the Congress hit back by stating that it was prepared after gathering information from people hit by the floods.

“Congress leaders claimed that 35,000km of road was damaged, but only 5,000 km road is actually damaged. They said crop in 30 lakh acres was damaged in North Karnataka alone, but the fact is crop in 24 lakh acres is damaged across the state. According to them, 3 lakh houses were damaged, 3,000 villages were partially submerged and 1,000 villages have to be rebuilt. The report is full of factual inaccuracies and is baseless,” the BJP leader said.

On Tuesday, senior Congress leader RV Deshpande hit back at the BJP and said that the report was prepared after visiting flood-hit regions and talking to people.

“We condemn the BJP leader’s statements that the Congress report is not factual. It was prepared after visiting flood-hit areas and gathering information from people,” he said.

