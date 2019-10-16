Delhi calling: Siddaramaiah’s stock rises in Congress

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The call from New Delhi — after a long, cold hiatus — has boosted former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s stock in the party. He was last week appointed Leader of the Opposition, despite stiff opposition from within the ranks. Congress President Sonia Gandhi’s summons for a meeting on Wednesday assumes significance as Siddaramaiah, who was in the national capital a few weeks ago, had failed to meet the party high command.

It was said that the party leaders did not have time for Siddaramaiah, who took the public snub quietly, and did not react. Curiously, his party colleague Dr G Parameshwara, who was in Delhi to meet incarcerated leader DK Shivakumar, managed to meet Sonia Gandhi, which only made the slight worse.

For a few months now, Siddaramaiah’s stock had been dipping, with many pointing fingers at him for failing to ensure a majority for the party in the 2018 Assembly elections, and the 2019 LS polls washout. He was also criticized for failing to keep the coalition going, although he was chairman of the coordination committee. “Siddaramaiah’s stock was never so low, he was blamed for all the problems in the party. This ‘bulava’ means much for him,” say political observers.

The arrest of senior Congress leader Shivakumar hurt the party, as did the raids against Parameshwara. With these two key leaders facing legal challenges, and stalwarts like Mallikarjun Kharge, KH Muniyappa and Veerappa Moily losing their seats, the Congress is increasingly banking on Siddaramaiah — even if by default. With bypolls around the corner, he is important for the party. Siddaramaiah, who has a one-on-one appointment with Sonia Gandhi at 11 am Wednesday, is expected to update her and Rahul Gandhi on the ground situation after the I-T raids, and the arrest of Shivakumar.



KPCC discusses bypolls

Earlier on Tuesday, the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee met under the leadership of General Secretary KC Venugopal to finalise candidates for the bypolls. On disgruntled BJP leaders seeking to join the Congress, Venugopal said they would decide after a meeting. Emerging from the meeting, he exuded confidence, saying, “We will win all the bypolls.’’

Venugopal pointed out that IT raids against Parameshwara and Jalappa just before elections, were politically motivated. “What about the BJP spending black money to topple the coalition government? Why is no action taken against them?” he said. A few sulking Congressmen did not participate in the meeting. Former minister HK Patil, who was considered for the post of Opposition leader, former Railway Minister KH Muniyappa who had a public spat with Siddaramaiah, senior leader BK Hariprasad, and Ramalinga Reddy, who went with the rebels and later reconciled, stayed away. Parameshwara was absent too.