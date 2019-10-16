Home States Karnataka

Foreigners fined for traffic violations in Gangavati

It appears that the police in the district are in no mood to let off traffic violators even if they are foreigners. 

By Shreepada Ayachit
Express News Service

KOPPAL: It appears that the police in the district are in no mood to let off traffic violators even if they are foreigners. On Monday, three foreign nationals were fined Rs 7,000 for breaking traffic rules, including for riding without a helmets, in Gangavati, Koppal district. According to police, the three tourists — David Lee, Eden and Charlie — are from New Zealand. 

The New Zealand tourists hired a bike and visited Virupapura island. Subsequently, they returned to Gangavati. As the traffic police intercepted them and asked for documents, they allegedly mocked the local traffic police by claiming that they have international driving licences.

Gangavati traffic police station PSI Nagaraj said that a case has been booked against the three foreigners for not furnishing relevant records and behaving badly with the police. Police also alleged that one of them provoked the cops by clicking photos during the incident. Meanwhile, police told TNIE on Tuesday that a chargesheet has also been filed in a local court.

