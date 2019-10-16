Former VC of Alliance University hacked to death in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The former vice-chancellor of Alliance University, Ayyappa Dore (53), was hacked to death by unidentified miscreants in RT Nagar police station limits on Tuesday night.

Police said that the incident took place around 11 pm, when he had gone out for a walk after dinner. As he did not return for a long time, his family members went in search of him and found his body at HMT Ground, which is within 100 meters from his residence.

Bengaluru city police commissioner Bhaskar Rao, who visited the spot, said that special teams were formed to nab the killers an investigation has been initiated.

Sources said the Alliance University, which is located in Anekal on the outskirts of the city, had several disputes and this has emerged as the important angle of the probe.