Hasanamba temple in Karnataka's Hassan to open from October 17

The height of the goddess' platform will be increased to ensure that the devotees can clearly watch the Goddess ten yards away from the Sanctum sanctorum while entering the temple.

Published: 16th October 2019 08:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2019 08:17 PM

By Express News Service

HASSAN: The temple doors of famous and powerful Goddess of Hassan district Hasanamba will open on Thursday.

As per mythology, the Temple opens once in a year and according to the priest's decision, it will open for twelve days this year from October 17th. Goddess Hasanamba attracts thousands of devotees not only from all over the state everyday but from abroad also.

The district authority has made elaborate security arrangements for the quick darshan as thousands of people throng in to the Temple every day. Deputy Commissioner R Girish, SP Ram Nivas Sapet, Muzarai and Revenue officials have visited the temple premises and supervised the arrangements on Wednesday.

For the first time, the district authority is providing sitting  arrangements for the people waiting  for darshan in the queue. The district authority also has come up with new plan to increase the height of the goddess' platform to ensure that the devotees can clearly watch the Goddess ten yards away from the Sanctum sanctorum while entering the temple.

The temple will open exactly at 12.30 pm at Bhahmi Mahortham after the chief priest offers pooja for the Banni Tree installed in front of the temple on Thursday.  The Devotees will be allowed for darshan from Thursday.

The district authority also has fixed Rs 300 and Rs 1000 as special entry tickets for a quick darshan. The special entry ticket holders also will get four laddus free. Basic amenities will be provided for the devotees and close circuit cameras have been fixed for the devotees in and around the temple for security.

