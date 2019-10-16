Home States Karnataka

Rival camp ups ante, wants Yatnal expelled

However, other party sources claimed that Yatnal’s expulsion could work against the party, and will also give Opposition leaders ammo just ahead of the assembly by-elections.

Published: 16th October 2019 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2019 05:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Mahesh M Goudar
Express News Service

VIJAYPURA: The BJP district committee appears to have turned against former Union minister and MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal, with sources claiming that it passed a resolution to expel him from the party. The move came in response to Yatnal raising his voice for flood victims and lashing out at the central government and Union ministers for the delay in releasing flood relief funds. A few days ago, he received a show-cause notice from the party’s Central Disciplinary Committee, and now, district leaders have united against Yatnal and passed a resolution urging the party leadership to expel him.

A BJP leader told TNIE, “It is not only because of the show cause notice issued by the Centre, but also because Yatnal failed to take part in party activities ever since he was elected legislator. We also got information that he is targeting a few local leaders and giving statements against them. It was clear when he exercised his franchise against the party candidate in the Vijayapura City Corporation mayoral elections. We submitted a report to the central leadership, recommending his expulsion.”

However, other party sources claimed that Yatnal’s expulsion could work against the party, and will also give Opposition leaders ammo just ahead of the assembly by-elections. The team which reportedly passed the resolution against Yatnal had opposed his re-induction into the party. After Yatnal was elected legislator from Vijayapura City, the saffron cadre in the constituency was divided into two groups -- one led by Yatnal himself, and another by former minister Appasaheb Pattanshetti, MP Ramesh Jigajinagi and team.

Recently, Jigajinagi had criticised Yatnal for giving statements against the central government on flood relief, and accused him of anti-party activities. Within a week, rumours spread that top leaders in the saffron party had united against Yatnal. Pattanshetti lashed out at Yatnal, saying, “Instead of addressing local problems and developing the city infrastructure, he is busy politicking.” 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Basangouda Patil Yatnal
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Curbing black money: Printing of Rs 2,000 notes stopped, says RTI reply
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Election Commission bans exit polls during Assembly elections, bypolls
Security forces patrolling Kashmir Valley. (File Photo| PTI)
Don't fall prey to terrorism: Sufi delegation appeals to Kashmiris
Bhuvaneshwari with eco-friendly sanitary napkins. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
‘Padwoman’ from Tirupur makes eco-friendly sanitary napkins

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Russian servicemen carry the coffin of late Soviet cosmonaut Alexei Leonov during a funeral ceremony at a military cemetery in Mytishchi, outside Moscow. (Photo | AFP)
RIP Alexei: First person to walk in space no more
OnePlus 7T
OnePlus 7T: Is it worth buying?
Gallery
Continuing a long-standing tradition, Britain’s Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, arrived in Islamabad on October 14 on a five-day visit, to further improve ties between the two countries. Kate's attire was praised by m
IN PICTURES | Kate Middleton pays tribute to fashionista Diana on first Pakistan tour
La Familia: Sunny Leone, husband Daniel Weber and their children pose for a family photo at Nisha's birthday celebration. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone's daughter Nisha turns 4, check out some adorable snaps from the birthday celebration
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp