Satish sure that miffed BJP leaders will switch sides

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: In the wake of rumours doing the rounds that several disgruntled BJP leaders are turning into rebels after being ignored by the party ahead of bypolls, senior Congress leader Satish Jarkiholi said that BJP leaders who are being denied party tickets are keen to defect to the Congress. He added that there are many ‘sulking’ BJP leaders who are already holding talks with the Congress high command.

According to sources, four-time BJP MLA from Kagwad Raju Kage, has already said that he will contest the elections whether or not the BJP gives him a ticket. Kage had also refused the post of chairman of Command Area Development Authority (CADA), which was allotted to him a few days back.

However, the BJP has made up its mind to field either disqualified MLA Shrimant Patil or his son from Kagwad. In Gokak too, BJP leader Ashok Pujari denied the post of chairman of Border Area Development Authority, while making it clear to the party that he was keen to contest rather than take over the post.

So far, no disgruntled leader has announced their decision to quit the party, but Jarkiholi is confident it will happen. Responding to a question on whether the Jarkiholi brothers are united ahead of the elections, he said that the by-polls in Gokak were being held to show the people that they are divided. “We (Satish and Lakhan) are involved in so many campaigns just to defeat Ramesh Jarkiholi,’’ said Satish.