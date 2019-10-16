Vishwanath stumps his rivals by playing new district card

K Shiva kumar By

Express News Service

MYSURU: With by-election fever catching on in the state, Opposition parties Congress and JDS are keen to wrest the Hunsur Assembly constituency seat. Former JDS state president and disqualified leader AH Vishwanath has brought up carving of Hunsur district from Mysuru, in a bid to win over the public. The beleaguered leader seems to have out-smarted his rivals by bringing up this issue, as it will improve his image, which he had dented by leading rebels in bringing down the coalition in a Vokkaliga-dominated region.

The veteran leader has also put his rivals in a difficult spot, as they fear that opposing carving of a separate Husnur district may make them face the wrath of the people. Vishwanath, who knows it will be tough taking on another Ahinda leader Siddaramaiah as well as former CM H D Kumaraswamy for the seat, has ensured he is in the limelight. However, he maintained that making Hunsur a separate district has been his ‘dream’, for administrative purposes.

Narayana, a resident of Hunsur, said that Vishwanath’s statement has turned into a ‘heated issue’, as many feel that making the Assembly segment into a district would benefit them. “I don’t think this move would translate into votes, as all three parties will still fight the polls by playing caste cards,” said Narayana.

Meanwhile, Opposition leader Siddaramaiah is strongly against Vishwanath’s demand, calling the move a ‘politically-motivated one.’ Vishwanath questioned Siddaramaiah for not raising his voice against the creation of smaller districts such as Udupi and Yadgir while he was the DyCM. “Siddaramaiah should read Vasudeva Rao and Hundekal report on the pros of bifurcation of districts — smaller districts is better for administration and development purposes,” he said.

Former Minister Sa Ra Mahesh has also come down heavily on Vishwanath for his statement, saying that Vishwanath dreams of becoming Hunusr district minister, and that they would oppose this.Vishwanath said he had raised a proposal regarding this with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, who suggested he take it up with the people first. When asked why he did not pursue the separate district plan when he was at the helm earlier, Vishwanath chose not to comment.

I-T, ED raids are personal, not political, says Vishwanath

Mysuru: AH Vishwanath said it is not right to politicise the raids by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Income Tax (IT) officials on Congress politicians in the state. He said that even BJP leaders have been investigated in the past, and that he stands with former DyCM Parameshwara in claiming the raids are personal and not political. He also said that it is unfortunate to see Congress and JD(S) crying political vendetta over the issue even after Parameshwara himself commented otherwise and added instead of speaking against the implementation of the law, they should speak about development works.