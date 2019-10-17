Home States Karnataka

Bengaluru is node for protecting assets in south Indian peninsula

The satellite can also be used by the Indian Army’s aviation corps for the helicopter and unmanned aerial vehicles’ operations.  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru will play a crucial role in a satellite-enabled integrated air defence system to protect the entire South Indian peninsula. Similar to Israel’s Iron Dome protection cover from enemy missile or aircraft attacks, the Bengaluru node of the Integrated Air Command and Control System (IACCS) was declared functional at a ceremony on Wednesday. 

The IACCS is an automated air-defence command-and-control centre which will control and monitor Indian Air Force (IAF) operations throughout the country in an integrated manner in the event of an attack by an enemy power.

In July 2018, the Centre had approved funding of Rs 800 crore for bringing together IAF, Army and Navy resources in an integrated mode to facilitate a nationwide safety cover in the event of hostilities. The concept of IACCS aims at facilitating a centralised command and control system by automated integration of all air defence resources, a Defence release said. 

As a part of that, the Bengaluru node will exercise air defence control over the whole south Indian peninsula, and is the only such node in this region, that too equipped with the latest batch of equipment from Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL). 

The system is facilitated by the GSAT-7A communication satellite which the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launched on December 19, 2018 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on board Geostationary Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV)-F11. 

The sophisticated communication satellite is meant for exclusive use of the IAF -- like GSAT-7 is meant for the Indian Navy -- and interlinks different ground radar stations, ground airbases and airborne early warning and control aircraft in the event of an attack, enhancing the IAF’s network-centric warfare capabilities. The satellite can also be used by the Indian Army’s aviation corps for the helicopter and unmanned aerial vehicles’ operations.  

“This landmark technology enables system-assisted faster decision-making while operating in an integrated environment both during peace and hostilities,” the release said.

The GSAT-7A communication satellite is integrated with the IACCS through Air Force Network (AFNet) communications backbone, a secure internet protocol (IP)-based communications system which connects more than hundred locations across India. The event at Bengaluru was presided over by Air Marshal B Suresh, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Air Command, in the presence of Group Captain Anuj Pathak, Station Commander Air Force Station Chimney Hills, and senior officials from IAF and BEL.

