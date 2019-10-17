Home States Karnataka

Govt to make PU exam paper leak-proof

Minister promises 24/7 security at treasury points, stringent measures to prevent mass copying 

Published: 17th October 2019 05:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2019 05:40 AM   |  A+A-

Picture for representation purpose only | express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In preparation for the PU board exams in March 2020, Minister for Primary and Secondary Education Suresh Kumar said the department is working to ensure that no question paper leaks take place.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, he said, “We have discussed with the police that we need to be aware of kingpins who are known to leak papers. For this, we will have 24/7 security at district treasury points where question papers are kept. CCTVs will also be placed. We will also ensure no mass copying takes place and the evaluation of papers is done properly,” he said.

He plans to convene a meeting with the PU director, principal secretary and former PU director in this regard. On October 30 and 31, he will visit Kalyana Karnataka region and hold a meeting with all DDPIs and BEOs to discuss ways to improve SSLC percentage.

He said he had received complaints from several educators, teachers, MLCs, Block Education Officers and DDPIs that file movement was held up. “I see people taking leave from school to come and stand in groups at the department office, to find out the progress of the files they have put up. 1,806 files have been pending for less than a year,” he said. He said that one of the reasons for the hold up was that of the 109 sanctioned posts in the department, only 75 are occupied.

When pointed out by the media that corruption had a role to play in delayed file movement, the minister said, “The department needs to bring about an automated online system for clearing files.”
Book distribution

Except for Chikkodi, books have been distributed to all other flood-affected districts of Karnataka. Chikkodi’s children will get new textbooks on the day school reopens post-Dasara holidays. The second set of uniforms for government school children are in the process of being stitched. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PU exam Karnataka
India Matters
In this Sunday, May. 3, 2015 file photo a doctor attends to a malnourished child at a refugee camp in Yola, Nigeria. (File Photo | AP)
One in three children below five malnourished: UNICEF report
CBSE schools will be required to conduct water audits and prepare a water efficiency plan. (File | EPS)
Mandatory for schools to become water-efficient in next 3 years: CBSE 
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
India's largest bank HDFC surrounded by lending crisis
Representational Image (File photo | EPS))
In this Telangana district, exchange 1 kg plastic waste to get 1 kg rice 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
HAL workers continue indefinite strike demanding wage revision
Under-construction high rise buildings are seen during a hazy morning in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/ArunKumar)
Delhi Pollution: Air quality gets toxic in National Capital Region
Gallery
Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
There will be times when a film might get shelved after its announcement or sometimes even mid-shoot. Here are 11 such Ajith films that were shelved due to various reasons.
From 'Itihasam' to 'Mirattal': Check out 11 movies of Ajith that were shelved
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp