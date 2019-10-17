Home States Karnataka

Karnataka to follow Gujarat investment model

Karnataka government is keen on following the Gujarat model, by developing special investment regions, to attract investment. 

Published: 17th October 2019 05:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2019 05:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka government is keen on following the Gujarat model, by developing special investment regions, to attract investment. 

Karnataka is coming out with a new ‘Industrial Policy-2020’ and on Wednesday while discussing the draft policy, industries minister Jagadish Shettar directed the officers to study Gujarat’s Special Investment Region Act - 2009 and work on implementing similar measures in the state. In the last industrial policy, Karnataka had set a target of attracting investment of Rs 5 lakh crore and was able to get investments worth Rs 3.75 lakh crore. In the new policy, the state aims to attract Rs 5 lakh crore investment and the minister directed the officials to give more emphasis on creating jobs. The officials informed the minister that clusters on various sectors are being set up in nine districts of the state.

To attract the investors, each district is being strengthened with infrastructure. Micro, small and medium industries are given priority. 

Speaking about the Bengaluru-Mumbai Economic Corridor (BMEC), the minister asked the officials to accelerate the process and provide information on the grant to be provided by the Centre for the project. He said that officials must work towards introducing single window system under ‘Ease Of Doing Business’ for land allotment in the state as soon as possible. “Gujarat and Tamil Nadu have been successful in developing industrial townships, “Shettar said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gujarat investment model  Karnataka Gujarat
India Matters
In this Sunday, May. 3, 2015 file photo a doctor attends to a malnourished child at a refugee camp in Yola, Nigeria. (File Photo | AP)
One in three children below five malnourished: UNICEF report
CBSE schools will be required to conduct water audits and prepare a water efficiency plan. (File | EPS)
Mandatory for schools to become water-efficient in next 3 years: CBSE 
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
India's largest bank HDFC surrounded by lending crisis
Representational Image (File photo | EPS))
In this Telangana district, exchange 1 kg plastic waste to get 1 kg rice 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
HAL workers continue indefinite strike demanding wage revision
Under-construction high rise buildings are seen during a hazy morning in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/ArunKumar)
Delhi Pollution: Air quality gets toxic in National Capital Region
Gallery
Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
There will be times when a film might get shelved after its announcement or sometimes even mid-shoot. Here are 11 such Ajith films that were shelved due to various reasons.
From 'Itihasam' to 'Mirattal': Check out 11 movies of Ajith that were shelved
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp