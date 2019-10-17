Kids boycott classes over teachers’ transfers

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: On the first day of its reopening after Dasara vacation on Wednesday, the Government Model Higher Primary School of Kasaba Bengre saw protests from students.



Furious at the transfer of five teachers, who were earlier posted on a permanent basis, students of this school boycotted classes. These teachers were transferred on the basis of the government’s fresh compulsory transfer policy.

As many 200 students gathered in front of the school boycotting classes. They were heard screaming, ‘we want justice, we want teachers, teachers’. A student said the five teachers were good at their job. “There was a great bond between these teachers and the children, and the government should withdraw the decision,” he added.

The students protested till noon, demanding that the authorities visit the school and hear their pleas. The dharna was supported by the School Development Management Committee (SDMC). Deputy Director of Department of Public Instruction, Y Shivaramaiah, said the students’ demand is not justifiable, as the teachers were transferred under the government’s policy.