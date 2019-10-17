Will make water-sharing arrangements with Maharashtra: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

By Express News Service

KALABURGI: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa announced that the Karnataka government would make an understanding with Maharashtra under which the latter will provide 4 TMC water to Krishna and Bhima Rivers to solve the water crisis during summer in Mumbai Karnataka and Kalyan Karnataka.

In turn, Karnataka government would also release same quantum of water to Maharashtra whenever needed. "We will make agreement once the popular government is formed in Maharashtra," he said.

Earlier on Thursday afternoon, he visited the holy shrine of Deval Ganagapur situated in Afzalpur taluk and spent about half an hour in the Shri Dattatreya Temple.

The chief minister who was scheduled to arrive to the temple at 12.30 pm visited the temple about an hour late and spent half an hour from 1:45 pm to 2:15 pm in the temple. He offered Suvarna Paduka Puja and made Pradakshina to the temple.

Later speaking with press persons in the temple premises, Yediyurappa said that he prayed to the deity for the prosperity of the State and to give strength to the flood affected people to live a normal life.

The chief minister announced that the government would release a special grant of Rs. 10 crores for Deval Ganagapur for developing Snana Gahtta near Sangam in the shrine and to provide other facilities

to the devotees visiting to Deval Ganagapur.

Yediyurappa, who arrived to Deval Ganagapur after completing election campaign in some constituencies of Maharashtra, said that the BJP government there led by Devendra Fadnavis has done good work in the last 5 years and would return to power with two-third majority and added that the party is leading in election campaigning there.

When asked about the criticism made by state Opposition Leader Siddaramaiah for Yediyurappa campaigning in Maharashtra while neglecting welfare measures in flood-affected places in the |State, the CM neglected the allegations.

To a question on whether the government has proposed to constitute an committee with regard to formation of new districts or taluks, he said that there is no proposal before the government to form new taluks or districts at present.

On the controversy over former ministers SR Mahesh and H Vishwanath of taking pledge before goddess Chamundeshwari, Yediyurappa refused to speak on the matter.

Answering a question on the predictions of opposition parties that the BJP government would collapse after by-elections in some of the constituencies, Yediyurappa said that his government would survive for a full term.

Later, while speaking with the press at Kalaburagi Airport of which inaugration was delayed, Yediyurappa said that the airport is ready for inauguration. "We have already requested the Prime Minister to give time to inaugurate Kalaburagi Airport and I will agin remind him of the same," Yediyurappa said.

Yadeyurappa hinted of nominating Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol who is also Kalaburagi district in-charge minister as the chairman of Kalyan Karnataka Region Development Board.