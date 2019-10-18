Alliance varsity chancellor ordered hit on ex-VC

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Strong suspicion arising out of issues haunting Alliance University and systematic verification of call records helped the North Division police crack the murder case of Dr Ayyappa Dore (54), former vice-chancellor of the varsity, within 12 hours. Police found the Chancellor of Alliance University, Prof Sudhir G Angur (57), to be the mastermind of the murder. Suraj Singh (29), a varsity staffer who was paid supari of Rs 1 crore, had supervised the crime on the spot. Dore was hacked to death at HMT Grounds in RT Nagar around 10.30 pm on Tuesday and the murder came to light around 5.30 am the next day.

Accused Sudhir Angur

By Wednesday evening, police had managed to get both the accused to walk into their trap and spill the beans. Angur had allegedly offered Rs 1 crore to Singh for the hit job. He was to plan and supervise the murder with the help of four to five other people. An investigating officer said Singh, a resident of JC Nagar, soon after committing the murder along with the others, had directly gone to the house of Sudhir Angur.

“They had discussed about the murder and also the means to ensure their names would not crop up. Singh had also clicked some selfies at Angur’s house at midnight on Tuesday just after the murder.” “Sudhir Angur had emerged as the prime suspect due to the ongoing dispute over control of the private varsity and the statements of Dore’s wife Pavana,” the official said.

Investigations revealed that Dore was murdered in the fight between Sudhir Angur and his elder brother Madhukar Angur, the founder of the university. “There was a dispute between the brothers over control of the university and about 25 cases are in court. Dore, who was the founder Vice-Chancellor of the university between 2010 and 2013, had supported Madhukar. This had angered Sudhir.

Also, Madhukar had written to the Education Department to cancel the convocation of the university which was scheduled on November 3. Sudhir had decided to eliminate both of them after these developments and had approached Singh, who worked as an executive in the university and was close to him,” Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao said at a press conference on Thursday.

Sudhir, who had kept his phone switched off after news of the murder started appearing on TV channels, was not directly approached by the police. “Using one of our contacts (who is well known to Sudhir) in Anekal, where the varisty is located, Sudhir was made to come to a predetermined place. Around 5 pm, he walked into our trap,” an investigator said.

The officer said Sudhir Angur was detained for questioning, but he initially denied having played any role in the murder. However, by then, another team had already nabbed Suraj Singh based on calls Angur had received prior to and after the murder.

Singh’s mobile data showed he was present at HMT Ground when the murder took place. “He was thoroughly grilled and he confessed to the murder. He also revealed that it was Sudhir who had given the supari. They both were brought face-to-face and the selfies clicked by Singh at Angur’s residence were also shown to the latter. Sudhir Angur had no way he could prove his innocence,” the officer explained.

SUPARI OFFERED

“Sudhir Angur had offered more than Rs 1 crore as supari to the team and Rs. 20 lakh to each of them. Also, there is information that he had promised to give jobs in the university to the killers. Singh had roped in 4-5 others and had watched the movements of Madhukar and Dore for more than four months. As they knew that Dore went out for a walk every night after dinner, they decided that was right time to attack him,” city police chief Bhaskar Rao added.

ADVOCATE’S ROLE SUSPECTED

Rao also said the investigations had pointed to the involvement of an advocate in the case, but added that it can be confirmed only after further investigation. “The plan of the killers was to eliminate both Dore and Madhukar at the same time. Luckily, it has been thwarted as the accused are arrested within a few hours. The efforts of our teams in nabbing the accused within a few hours is commendable. The other 3-4 accused will be arrested soon,” he said.