‘Bring dialogue on security to southern states’

Deputy CM Ashwath Narayan and founder of Synergia, Tobby Simon were present.

Deputy CM Ashwath Narayan was present at Security 360 conclave in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Amidst debates of security in the country, chief secretary of government of Karnataka TM Vijaya Bhaskar, said that Bengaluru must be in the forefront of confronting ‘borderless’ cyber warfare. He was talking at the Security 360-degree conclave by Synergia foundation, an independent think tank for augmenting decision making at policy level.

Bhasker said that Karnataka boasts of the first cybersecurity cell and police station in the country. He also pointed out to the fact that Bengaluru is far from national borders, and hence national security is not a priority.

However, coastal security and cyber warfare remains a concern for non-state actors. Stressing on the need for dialogue on security, Chairman of National Security Advisory Board, P S Raghavan said, “We have a number of dialogues on security in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata. We need to bring such dialogues to the south,” he said.

‘India looking to export defence products’

Talking about the future of security in India, Sanjay Jaju, Joint Secretary, Department of Defence said, “Over the last five years, the number of companies that have taken defence licenses has almost doubled. Now we have close to 414 companies that have taken defence license --they will produce the top 20 fortune companies in defence and aerospace sector.” Defence is also an enabler for the economy he said, valuing defence and aerospace as a 25 billion dollar economy for the country. From being one of the largest defence importers of the world, Jaju said in the past two years we have been looking largely at exports. 

