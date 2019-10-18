Home States Karnataka

Buffalo’s DNA to decide its original parent

The ownership fight between two villages of Davanagere and Shivamogga over a buffalo has taken an interesting twist. Now, a DNA test will decide the original parents of the animal.

Published: 18th October 2019 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2019 06:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

DAVANAGERE: The ownership fight between two villages of Davanagere and Shivamogga over a buffalo has taken an interesting twist. Now, a DNA test will decide the original parents of the animal. The decision was taken by the Davanagere police to end the impasse amicably.

In the past 4-5 days, villagers of Belimalluru and Haranahalli, which are border villages of Davanagere and Shivamogga, are locking horns over the ownership of the buffalo. The buffalo was donated to Marikamba Devi temple during a fair that created a dispute between the villagers. However, both the villagers are claiming that the buffalo is from their village.

Confused over the claim of villagers, Superintendent of Police Hanumantharaya told reporters on Thursday that a DNA test would be conducted to resolve the dispute peacefully. He said after discussing it with veterinary doctors and experts, DNA samples from the parent buffaloes of both the villages will be collected. A case in this regard has been registered at Honnali police station by Belimalluru villagers, alleging that villagers of Haranahalli have stolen their buffalo. 

But Haranahalli villagers said a buffalo from their area was stolen two years ago which was left for the god during the temple fair. They said it is the same buffalo and it belongs to them. Since both the villages are of 40-km distance, the situation has confused the police. 

Hanumantharaya informed that DNA samples would be collected and sent to Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology lab in Hyderabad for testing the parentage of buffalo.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Rojo and Renji Thomas who unravelled the mystery behind the Koodathai murder case. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil/ EPS)
How Thomas siblings blew the lid off in the sensational Koodathayi murder case
Chennai floods.| File PTI
Chennai becomes first in India to get an intelligent flood warning system 
The creches will all be close to construction sites so that the parents can come and watch at their children. | ( Photo | EPS )
Old buses in Bengaluru to turn into creches for construction workers’ kids
E. M. S. Namboodiripad. (Photo | Express)
100 years and still a vital force: Viewing the Left from the shores of Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai becomes first in India to get an intelligent flood warning system 
TSRTC JAC convenor E Aswathama at Dharna Chowk in Hyderabad on Thursday
TSRTC agitation: Striking employees hit the streets for 14th day
Gallery
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp