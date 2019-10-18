Karnataka Congress netas hit campaign trail in Maharashtra, Kerala

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Team BSY has been actively campaigning for the past two days in Maharashtra for the upcoming assembly polls, and now, it is the Karnataka Congress that has got into the act.



Opposition leader Siddaramaiah will fly to Kasargod in Kerala for a bypoll rally on Friday. On Thursday, he was busy with meetings and rallies in Jatt, Sangli and Akkalkot in Maharashtra. He participated in a procession in Sangli, attended by hundreds of supporters.

Siddaramaiah addressed meetings and rallies, addressing the crowd in Kannada, which is understood in many places in the border districts of Kolhapur, Sangli, Solapur, Usmanabad, Latur, Nanded, Yavatmal, Chandrapur and Gadchiroli in southern Maharastra. Many Karnataka leaders have a following among people here. As campaigning intensifies in the coming days, more leaders are likely to be campaigning for the elections here.

Apart from Mallikarjun Kharge, who is Congress state in-charge for Maharashtra, Congress leaders who are actively campaigning here are former minister MB Patil, MLAs Anand Nyamagouda and Yashwant Raigowda Patil, Prakash Hukkeri and others who have a strong Maharashtra connect.

Former minister Priyank Kharge said, “There is a lot of traction for participation by Karnataka leaders. There is a strong connect between these two states, considering it was part of the Nizam’s territory or Bombay Presidency. There is a sizeable Kannada speaking population in Mumbai and Pune too. Kannada Rajyotsava is celebrated in parts of Maharashtra.’’

Congress working president and Bhalki MLA Eshwar Khandre, too, was in Maharashtra, campaigning in Nilanga assembly constituency where former Union Home Minister Shivaraj Patil too was present.

Siddaramaiah will be addressing meetings and rallies and participating in the byelections in Kasargod in north Kerala, which has a sizable Kannada speaking population, along with Congress leaders from Dakshina Kannada and Kodagu.

s r Patil, sonia discuss bypolls

Opposition leader in the council S R Patil met Sonia Gandhi in Delhi on Thursday and discussed the bypolls and flood woes. He was reportedly advised by Gandhi to maintain unity in the party. Patil was accompanied by M C Venugopal.