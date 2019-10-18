No power leaves farmers in lurch

Sunil Patil By

Express News Service

BELAGAVI: There seems to be no end to the woes of the families affected by the recent floods in Belagavi district. Many, who have already lost their houses and crops, are now facing problems in resuming farming activities due to lack of electricity.

Due to the flooding of the Krishna, Malaprabha and Ghataprabha rivers, about 13,710 electricity poles have fallen and 6,208 transformers damaged. Although one-and-half months have passed, the damaged poles have not been replaced and transformers not repaired due to which electricity connections have not been restored for farmers. Several visits to the Hubballi Electricity Supply Company offices have not borne fruit.

Channappa Pujari, president of the Belagavi unit of the state farmers’ association, said, “Since the flooding has receded and the monsoon is withdrawing, farmers want to cultivate sugarcane and other crops. They are struggling to get electricity connections for their irrigation pumpsets. But HESCOM officials are claiming that enough number of poles and transformers are not being supplied. Some are also asking for ‘commission’ to fix the problem and restore connections,” he alleged.

At a review meeting held at Belagavi, CM B S Yediyurappa and Deputy CM Laxman Savadi had strictly warned HESCOM officials replace the damaged poles and transformers within a week and restore connections.

But farmers of Athani, Mudalagi, Gokak, Chikkodi and Ramdurg taluk still complain that the process has not yet started. Deputy Commissioner Dr S B Bommanahalli said, “The district administration is monitoring all the flood relief works. Work on restoring electricity connections in agriculture fields is in progress. Farmers’ complaints will be addressed,” he said.