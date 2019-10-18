Home States Karnataka

Pregnant lady arrives at locked PHC, delivers baby with help of villagers in Karnataka

With the PHC centre closed and no availability of medical service, a woman was forced to give birth to a baby girl with the help of a group of women who are residents of the same village.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: A group of women came to help a woman who was about to give birth to a baby outside the locked Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Balganur village of Sindagi in Vijayapura.

Sunanda, who was due, came for regular check-up, however, the PHC was locked. While the centre was shut, Sunanda got labour pains and fortunately, villagers rushed to her help within no time.

According to villagers both mother and baby are doing fine after a traditional delivery.

The villagers expressed anger at the district health authorities for keeping the PHC centre shut and demanded to open the service for 24X7.

Speaking to TNIE, Vikas Suralkar, CEO of ZP pointed that, “Balganur PHC operates only between 9:30 am to 4:30 pm, the woman came to hospital early, that is, 7 am, so the hospital was closed. However, as soon as it came to our notice we arranged all the facilities required to keep the baby and woman healthy.

They have been rushed to Sindagi taluk hospital both are out of danger,” stated ZP CEO.

