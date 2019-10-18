Home States Karnataka

Sonia Gandhi pitches for collective Congress leadership ahead of Karnataka bypolls

SR Patil, who met Gandhi at her residence here along with MC Venugopal, said he also discussed about the flood situation in details.

Published: 18th October 2019 12:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2019 12:06 AM   |  A+A-

Sonia Gandhi

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the Assembly bypolls in Karnataka, Congress president Sonia Gandhi has asked the state unit to work under collective leadership and take dominant communities of the state into confidence, senior party leader SR Patil said on Thursday.

Patil, who met Gandhi at her residence here along with MC Venugopal, said he also discussed about the flood situation in details and about the forthcoming bypolls in 15 assembly constituencies in the state.

"The party chief advised us to work with collective leadership and take all major castes and communities into confidence," Patil told the media after the meeting.

She was referring to major communities, especially vokkaliga, lingayat and brahmin, he said.

Gandhi also advised the state leaders to shun personal ego and build a strong party in the state, he said.

She said the party should win in the coming by-elections in December, he added.

Patil thanked her for giving him the opportunity for the second time as the Leader of Opposition in Legislative Council of Karnataka.

The party had on October 9 appointed former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah as the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Legislative Assembly in the state while Patil was appointed as the LoP in the Legislative Council.

Siddaramaiah had on Wednesday met Gandhi in the national capital.

Patil attacked the BJP government in the state for the "delay" in providing flood relief and took a dig at state BJP president Naveen Kumar Kateel.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SR Patil MC Venugopal Sonia Gandhi Congress Karnataka Congress
India Matters
Rojo and Renji Thomas who unravelled the mystery behind the Koodathai murder case. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil/ EPS)
How Thomas siblings blew the lid off in the sensational Koodathayi murder case
Chennai floods.| File PTI
Chennai becomes first in India to get an intelligent flood warning system 
The creches will all be close to construction sites so that the parents can come and watch at their children. | ( Photo | EPS )
Old buses in Bengaluru to turn into creches for construction workers’ kids
E. M. S. Namboodiripad. (Photo | Express)
100 years and still a vital force: Viewing the Left from the shores of Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai becomes first in India to get an intelligent flood warning system 
TSRTC JAC convenor E Aswathama at Dharna Chowk in Hyderabad on Thursday
TSRTC agitation: Striking employees hit the streets for 14th day
Gallery
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp