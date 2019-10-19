Home States Karnataka

BJP govt will fall by February, predicts Siddaramaiah

In another attack on Yediyurappa, Siddaramaiah called him the ‘unwanted child’ of PM Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah. 

Published: 19th October 2019 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2019 05:29 AM   |  A+A-

Former CM Siddaramaiah addresses a Cong workers conference  in Mangaluru on Friday. Congress leaders B Ramanatha Rai, MLA U T Khader were also seen | RajeshShetty Ballalbagh

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Opposition leader Siddaramaiah slammed the BJP government on Friday in Mangaluru, saying it was inevitable for the Central leadership to make B S Yediyurappa chief minister of the state.  
Addressing a party workers meet, he launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and CM Yediyurappa over their ‘failures’, saying, “Its been three months since the BJP came to power in the state, but the flood-hit people are still in distress.”

He alleged that the government has failed to solve the problems of flood-affected people, with even dilapidated bridges lying unrepaired. Stating that the present government in the state will not continue on after January or February, he said there will be elections right after that.

“People of the state are recalling ‘pro-people’ programmes introduced by my government, as they have realised that the BJP is not ‘pro-poor’.”

Throwing light on India’s fall on the Global Hunger Index to the 102nd spot from 92nd in 2015, he said the report has proved Modi’s ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’ slogan to be hollow. “India is ranked below Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal and other countries. The country’s hunger has increased after Modi became PM. This is not sabka saath or vikas, this is sabka vinash,” he said.

In another attack on Yediyurappa, Siddaramaiah called him the ‘unwanted child’ of PM Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah. 

